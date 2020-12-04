The14thHeadies: Full list of nominees

The highly anticipated list of nominees for Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music award show, The Headies is out.

The awards academy released the list for the 14th edition on Friday, December 4, after shortlisting thousands of entries submitted in the year under review from July 2019 and August 2020.

See full list below.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO SMILE – WIZKID FEAT. HER WONDERFUL – BURNA BOY DREAMER – FIREBOY DML GHOST TOWN – WURLD

BEST POP SINGLE

A voting category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

BILLIONAIRE – TENI NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI. LADY – REMA FEM – DAVIDO JORO – WIZKID SKELETUN – TEKNO

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under…