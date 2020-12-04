Three suspects paraded over attack on Governor Wike’s father’s church claim they are IPOB members (photos)

The Rivers State Police Command, on Thursday, December 3, paraded three suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the Christian Universal Church International that belongs to the father of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday night, November 28. Read here.

Parading the suspects this afternoon, the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, said the suspects confessed to their complicity in the dastardly act. He gave the names of the suspects as Progress Onwudinjo ‘m’ 37 years from Etche LGA, Rivers State, Apuru Victor ‘m’ 23 years from Ebonyi State and John Okorie ‘m’ 38 years from Abia State.

Mukan added that in their statements, the suspects confessed to being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), admitted they acted on the directive of a certain benefactor whose name will not be made public for obvious reasons pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said the investigation…