Akin Alabi weighs in on customer repackaging and reselling businesswoman’s small chops as hers; Nigerians react

Akin Alabi has reacted after a businesswoman took offence when she discovered one of her customers has been repackaging and reselling her small chops and passing it off as her handiwork.

Business executive, Akin Alabi reacted by sharing his personal experience.

He recounted meeting a popular wine brand when he wanted to start his own wine business and how the brand agreed to produce wine for him so he can put his label on it.

He said the small chops maker should have seen what her customer did as a business opportunity and she should have looked for an opportunity to solidify the work relationship.

However, Twitter users did not agree with him and told him that both situations are different because he sought the permission of the brand while the small chops producer was caught unawares.

