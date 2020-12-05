Billionaire businessman, Harry Akande dies at 77

Billionaire businessman and father-in-law of actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Harry Akande, has died. He was 77 years old.

The billionaire businessman died in the early hours of today Saturday, December 5 after a brief illness.

Late Akande who is described as one of the richest men in Nigeria was the chairman of Akande International Corporation (AIC) with interest in healthcare, engineering, building construction and power. He was also a one-time presidential aspirant on the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

He is survived by his children including Olumide, his son who is married to actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

A statement released by Olumide announcing his father’s passing reads