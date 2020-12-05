Duncan Mighty accuses wife, Vivien, of infidelity and claims DNA test proves he isn’t the father of their daughter

Singer, Duncan Mighty has continued to make wide allegations against his wife, Vivien.
In a fresh post shared on his Instagram page on Friday night, December 4, Duncan accused Vivien of infidelity and also alleged that their daughter, Mitchell, isn’t his. He said a DNA test has shown that Mitchell isn’t his daughter.
This comes hours after he called Vivien and her family members out, accusing them of planning to inflict him with an ailment and taking over his properties. Read here.
His new post reads
Mr FRANK is brights best friend whom is responsible for taking them to the highest and most powerful JuJu. FRANK and Bright are the fathers of Mitchell as DNA has proven me negative.
On the 24th of Nov 2015 five days after ICon was born i gifted vivian a car that night she accessed my phone and saw a N100m credit from the mallam i sold pounds to, she said to me what’s the money for? I said am building a television station to make Portharcourt intertainment industry…
Source: Linda Ikeji