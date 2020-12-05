Duncan Mighty accuses wife, Vivien, of infidelity and claims DNA test proves he isn’t the father of their daughter

Singer, Duncan Mighty has continued to make wide allegations against his wife, Vivien.

In a fresh post shared on his Instagram page on Friday night, December 4, Duncan accused Vivien of infidelity and also alleged that their daughter, Mitchell, isn’t his. He said a DNA test has shown that Mitchell isn’t his daughter.

This comes hours after he called Vivien and her family members out, accusing them of planning to inflict him with an ailment and taking over his properties. Read here.

His new post reads