Nigerian man accuses his high school teacher of driving him to depression with his actions

A man has gone on Facebook to call out one of his secondary school teachers, while accusing him of driving him to depression.

Kevin Tita claimed the teacher named Mr Ben made his life miserable when he was a student of First Baptist High School.

He said the teacher had favourites and treated some well, while he treated those he didn’t like with cruelty.

He added that the teacher made it impossible for him to learn and was also violent towards him.

He said 11 years have passed since he graduated but he will never forgive his teacher.

Some old students of the school reacted, defending the teacher and disputing Kevin’s claims. However, Kevin threatened to block them.

