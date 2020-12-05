Vector says he’ll easily beat any Nigerian rapper as he explains why he’s no longer interested in the Headies and other awards

Rapper Vector has explained why he stopped entering for the Headies awards.

The rapper said he stopped getting involved in such award competitions because he doesn’t want to compete with other rappers seeing that he can “easily beat them on a one on one.”

He added that he’s grown now and awards don’t mean anything to him anymore. He stated that he doesn’t care about money or clout and only wants to make music.

“Let new people win awards,” he added.

A number of people mocked him for his thread.

However, media personality, Frank Edoho defended him, writing: “You do not need to explain yourself, especially to people who don’t know Hip Hop Music.

“True aficionados of the culture know who you really are- the definition of unparalleled artistry and extemporaneous lyricism!”