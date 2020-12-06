Cristiano Ronaldo’s brother being investigated for fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brother, Hugo Aviero is currently being investigated for fraud after selling shirts that were meant to be destroyed.

According to reports in Italy, Hugo Dinarte Aveiro is reportedly under investigation by an Italian prosecutor as he has been accused of selling some special shirts produced by a small Turin company called Pegaso that manufactures and distributes sports gadgets and clothing.

Football icon, Ronaldo owns a company Mussara, which is managed by his brother Hugo Aviero, and they ordered a number of shirts from Pegaso.

According to reports, Pegaso were asked to produce the jerseys for Mussara, only for Mussara to pull the plug on manufacturing asking the company to send all already produced shirts so they could be disposed of.

Now Pegaso claim the shirts weren’t destroyed by Mussara, instead they were put on sale at the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum.

Hugo, who runs Mussara is now facing investigation as Pegaso have launched legal…