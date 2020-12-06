Instead of Scientists and Engineers, Space agency in Nigeria are employing graduates of religious studies- Senator Boroffice cries out

Deputy Senate Majority Leader and Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Ajayi Boroffice, has expressed worries after he recently discovered that the space agency in Nigeria that should be employing scientists and engineers are employing graduates of religious studies and other unrelated courses.

Boroffice said this at the annual national space dialogue/media conference on space science and technology on Friday, December 4. He said the agency needs to be sanitized as such actions amount to misemployment considering the fact that the support staff of the agency constitutes about 80 percent of the workforce. He also alleged that people pay between N2 million to N2.5 million to get a job in the space agency.