Kidnappers kill #SecuretheNorth campaigner in Kaduna after collecting N1.5m ransom

Kidnappers have killed an activist, Sani Khalil Rigasa after collecting N1.5 million ransom from his family.

Sani Khalil Rigasa was a popular #SecuretheNorth campaigner and a member of North Media Writers.

Sani was kidnapped during the attack along Rigasa Train Station in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state on November 21, during which activist, Rabiu Awwal was killed. Read Here

Another young man identified as Umar Elkhadab was injured in the attack while the kidnappers abducted Sani.

The men were said to be returning from Rigachukwu where they met with the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly to discuss the insecurity in Kaduna.

Just like Rabiu, Sani was also was also an activist who had called on President Buhari to secure the north.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest development in a statement on Saturday, December 5.

“Khalil was kidnapped in November 2020 on the…