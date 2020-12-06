Kogi State Judiciary uncovers names of dead staff, retirees on monthly payroll

The Special Staff Verification Committee inaugurated by the Acting Chief Judge (Ag. CJ) of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusiyi has uncovered names of dead staff and retirees on the monthly payroll of both Judiciary and Judicial Service Commission respectively.

The Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Ibrahim Alhassan, who disclosed this on Friday, December 4, in Lokoja, while presenting the report, said that some retired and other deceased staff of the state judiciary still draw salaries and emoluments.

According to the report, lapses were discovered in the Personnel Department on improper documentation of staff information, as well as job description within the terms of reference which contributed to a lot of administrative lapses in the system.

He lamented that some top officials of Judiciary and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) who had since assumed offices and have taken the oath of office do not have clear records of the employment in the Administrative…