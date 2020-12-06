Three inmates who escaped from Edo prisons rearrested for robbery

Some of the suspects paraded on Friday

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rearrested three of the inmates who escaped from two correctional centres following an attack by hoodlums during the ENDSARS protests, for armed robbery.

The suspects, Osamuyi Omoregbe, Raymond Aimua and Omon Ayo, were among 34 suspects police paraded at the command headquarters on Friday, December 4, for armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

Briefing the media on its achievements in the fight against crimes in the state, the Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumon said the three escapees would be charged for escaping detention as well as the fresh crime committed.

The CP disclosed that some of the escapees now pretend to be taxi drivers and dispossess passengers of belongings in the process of conveying them to their destinations.

Kokumon assured that the police will not rest until all the about 2,000 inmates who escaped from the custodian centres are arrested and arm and…