Home Linda Ikeji Blog Huge crowd gather in Abuja for renewed End SARS protest

Huge crowd gather in Abuja for renewed End SARS protest

Headliners
-
0


Huge crowd gather in Abuja for renewed End SARS protest

Abuja youths took to the streets to take part in the second wave of the End SARS  protests that started today, Dec 7.

 

The mammoth crowd at the Abuja protest was surprising and people said as much on Twitter.

 

Huge crowd gather in Abuja for renewed End SARS protest

 

This comes despite police warnings against staging another End SARS protest to prevent a situation where hoodlums take advantage of it.

 

Below are videos from the Abuja protest today.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv