Huge crowd gather in Abuja for renewed End SARS protest

Abuja youths took to the streets to take part in the second wave of the End SARS protests that started today, Dec 7.
The mammoth crowd at the Abuja protest was surprising and people said as much on Twitter.
This comes despite police warnings against staging another End SARS protest to prevent a situation where hoodlums take advantage of it.
Below are videos from the Abuja protest today.
I love this generation, seriously this government messed with the wrong generation.
