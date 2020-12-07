Jese Rodriguez sacked by PSG in wake of sex scandal and allegation he cheated on his partner with her friend

Spanish striker, Jese Rodriguez has had his Paris Saint-Germain contract terminated after a sex scandal

The 27-year-old was accused of cheating on his partner Aurah Ruiz with her model friend, Rocio Amar.

Amar reportedly posted audio clips to Instagram in which Jese calls Ruiz, who is the mother of his child, ‘crazy’ and ‘boring’. She also recounted ‘sexual encounters’ that she had with the footballer in a Madrid nightclub.

Most recently, Jese Rodriguez was pictured last month at a party in Gran Canaria ignoring social distancing rules and not wearing a face mask.

According to Mail Online, PSG ended his contract two months early with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi tired of his personal life damaging the image of the club.

A club statement read: ‘Paris Saint-Germain and Jese have agreed to terminate the player’s contract, which expires on June 30, 2021.

‘Aged 27, the native of Las Palmas (Canary Islands) arrived in Paris during the summer of…