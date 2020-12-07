Lady calls out her husband, Pius Angbo, a staff of Channels TV, for allegedly beating her mercilessly just four weeks after she welcomed their fourth child (video)

A medical doctor, Ifeyinwa Angbo, her called out her husband, Pius Angbo, a staff of Channels TV, over his alleged long history of beating her up in their six years old marriage.
In a video that has gone viral, Mrs. Angbo, showed her battered face as she recounted how her husband and father of their four children allegedly beat her up.
In her words,
”Hello people, my name is Ifeyinwa. I am a doctor. I have been married to Pius Angbo of Channels TV for six years and for six years, I have not known peace in this marriage. It’s been from one woman to another.
I just had baby. It was a Caeserian section just about 4 weeks ago. Just because I told him to spend wisely and not on women so recklessly considering we have four children, that is why I got this beating. He tried to strangle me and all that, sat on my inscition, the children were crying.
When I was pregnant with this child, when the pregnancy was three months, it was the same thing. He would sit on my stomach. hit…
Source: Linda Ikeji