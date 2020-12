Luxury designer, Malivelihood, has given details of his wife, Deola’s wedding dress.

The couple had a talk-of-the-town wedding in Abuja on Saturday December 5. In a post shared on his Instastories, Malivelihood said Deola’s wedding dress was designed with 560 carats of handpicked Swarovski diamonds sourced from six different countries.

Meanwhile, the couple gave out TVs, fridges, gas cookers, and other expensive items as souvenirs at their wedding. See videos below