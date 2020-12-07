President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president.

Trump just made the announcement on Twitter.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, 76, a former New York mayor turned president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has spent the last month traveling the country fighting the election results in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona on behalf…