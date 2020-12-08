ASUU agreed to call off lingering strike by December 9

The Federal Government has denied claims made by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, that it has failed to honor the promises made for it to call off its eight-months-old strike.

Ogunyemi in a media chat stated that the union is yet to call off the protracted strike as the Federal government has not fulfilled any of its promises to it. ASUU argues that the Federal government, in its latest offers to its leadership, pledged to pay N40 billion as Earned Allowance and N30 billion for the revitalization of the university system, bringing the total payment to N70 billion. The union also argued that the government also agreed to settle the arrears of salaries of the lecturers before December 2020, but after due consultation with the government side. Read here.

However in a statement released today, December 8. the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said it is unfair for the academic body to make such a…