‘B.A.P.S.’ actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid dies at 53 after a secret battle with Colon Cancer

American actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her roles in “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Eve” and “B*A*P*S*,” has died at the age of 53 following a secret battle with Colon Cancer.

Desselle-Reid’s manager, Dolores Robinson, confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

“Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning,” Robinson wrote. “Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife.”

The veteran comedic actor passed away Monday morning, December 7.

A family member told TMZ that she died of colon cancer after having been diagnosed earlier this year. It was also reported that she was in hospice care in her final days and was surrounded by family when she went.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning,” reads an official statement. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother…