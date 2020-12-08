Breakdancing added as new sport for Olympics 2024 to be held in Paris

Breakdancing, a type of hip hop dance that involves side steps, stunts, acrobatics and choreography to music, has been added as an Olympic sport for the 2024 games to be held in Paris.

The decision was confirmed today, December 7 by the International Olympic Committee, as it seeks to attract a younger audience to the competition.

Other newly added sports by the IOC include skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Unlike break dancing, the above three Sports will debut at the coronavirus delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

The idea was proposed two years ago after trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, proved a success. Breakdancing will be called breaking when competitors take to the floor

In 2024, the dance-offs will take place at a downtown venue in the French capital, alongside sport climbing and 3v3 basketball.

According to a 2019 Olympic programme commission report, an estimated one million people take part in…