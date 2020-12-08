Christian Gourcuff sacked by Nantes after a run of poor results

French side, Nantes have fired their coach Christian Gourcuff after a run of poor results.
The final straw was the 4-0 defeat to struggling Strasbourg over the weekend.
Gourcuff, 65, who joined in August 2019, is being replaced on an interim basis by assistant Patrick Collot.
In a statement, the club said:
‘FC Nantes and Christian Gourcuff have decided to end their collaboration as of Tuesday, December 8, 2020.’
‘Arrived on August 8, 2019, a few days before the start of the 2019-2020 season, Christian Gourcuff will have brought his vision of football and all his experience to the professional group during his stay on the banks of the Erdre.’
‘FC Nantes sincerely wishes to thank the Breton technician for his professionalism and wishes him the best for the future.’
‘From today, the professional workforce will be under the orders of Patrick Collot who will act as interim. He will be assisted in this mission by members of the current technical…
Source: Linda Ikeji