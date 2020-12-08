Ritualist den allegedly operated by siblings uncovered in Osun (photos)

The police in Osun state have arrested two brothers, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Alani, for allegedly running a ritualist den in the Yemoja area in Iwo on Monday, December 7.

The den was uncovered while the police were investigating the mysterious disappearance of a lady identified as Mutiat Alani.

According to reports, Mutiat had gone missing and a manhunt was launched by the police. During the investigation, her phone was tracked to a vulcanizer who told the police that he got it from one of the siblings. He led the police to the house of the ritualists and they were arrested. Angry youths later burnt down the building where the suspected ritualists operated from.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the siblings were arrested with mutilated corpses.