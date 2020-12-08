Romanian Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban resigns

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban on Monday December 7, resigned following a narrow election defeat to the left-leaning populists.

Romania’s opposition Social Democrats took a surprise lead over the governing National Liberals after a parliamentary election but appear less likely to emerge on top in what promises to be prolonged post-election wrangling to form a new coalition government.

Orban who announced his resignation in a televised statement, did not provide a clear explanation for how his party hoped to reach a new governing majority in the 465-seat bicameral parliament.

He said;

“I have today decided to tender my resignation. “My decision should clearly show that I’m not clinging to any position. For me the national interest comes before the party and personal one”

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to pick another cabinet minister to lead the government on an interim basis.

Only 33% of potential Romanian voters went to the polls…