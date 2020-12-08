Two charged with murder after two-year-old boy is found dead at home

Authorities have charged a man and a woman with murder following the death of a toddler in south London.

Kyrell Matthews, two, was found at a house in Thornton Heath on October 20 2019.

Police launched an investigation into’s the child’s death, and have now charged two people more than a year after the incident occurred.

Phylesia Shirley, 23, and Kemar Brown, 27, were both charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. The pair are expected to appear virtually from custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.