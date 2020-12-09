Court jails final year student in Enugu (photo)

Justice Rosemary Dugbo Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has convicted and sentenced one Okoro Joseph to eight months imprisonment for impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $15,000.

Joseph, a final year student of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu was convicted and sentenced following his prosecution by the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

One of the five-count charges against him read