Dreaded cultist “Pastor” set ablaze by angry mob in Delta

A notorious cultist identified as ‘Pastor’ was set ablaze by an angry mob in Ekuigbo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday, December 9.

It was gathered that the dreaded cultist was alleged to be the leader of a cult group responsible for several killings and armed robberies in Ughelli and environs. He was said to be on the wanted list of the police, military and local vigilantes.

According to a witness who spoke to journalists in Ughelli, the suspect was beaten to pulp and then burnt to death after a failed attempt to kill a member of Ekuigbo community vigilante group.

“They were about three of them that came with a bike looking for “Operation,” whom I don’t want to mention his name for security reasons. Note that this same boy, after a mob set ablaze one of their members (Barger) recently, had declared war against our vigilantes,” the witness narrated.

“When they came to the town, they didn’t find them because they had…