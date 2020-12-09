Iran reportedly arrests suspects over chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s killing





Some of the individuals involved in the assassination of Iran's chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh have been arrested, an Iranian parliamentary adviser has said. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed near Tehran on 27 November. After his death, Iranian authorities released differing versions of how he was shot dead as he travelled in a convoy through the town of Absard. On the day of the attack, the defence ministry said there was a gunfight between Fakhrizadeh's bodyguards and several gunmen. Another Iranian report also cited witnesses as saying that "three to four" assailants had been killed and that a remote controlled gun killed the scientist. Now the Iranian government claim they have caught the perpetrators. According to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who spoke to Al-Alam TV, the perpetrators would not escape justice. He also added that there was evidence proving Israeli involvement even though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. In an interview with…







Source: Linda Ikeji