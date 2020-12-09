Nigerian father shares his daughter’s list of demands and it goes viral

Nigerian father shares his daughter

A father took to Twitter to share his daughter’s list of demands and it has gone viral as Twitter users marvel at how high her standards are. 

 

In her list, Tirenioluwa Idowu asked for a house in Lekki, beside her school, pets, swing and trampoline in specific colours, food bowls in specific colours too, beds in same colours. She also asked that the AC be fixed so it doesn’t go off anymore and she asked that the chair covers at home be changed to grey printed ones. 

 

Her father, Seun Idowu shared a photo of the list with the caption: “My daughter just casted me. I don’t know what to even say.”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

