Notorious kidnap kingpin and gang members arrested in Cross River

Operatives of the newly launched security outfit in Cross River state “Operation Akpakwu” have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin identified as Etim Etim Bassey and members of his gang.

The suspect and his gang members were arrested on Tuesday, December 8 around the Anantigha axis of Calabar South following credible intelligence report.

The same day at noon, another set of daredevil kidnappers met their waterloo in the hands of the operation “Akpakwu” operatives stationed around Mary Slessor Roundabout in the metropolis.

The kidnappers had emerged from a vehicle, violently sized a middle aged man waiting for a taxi by the roadside and whisked him away.

However, the Operation “Akpakwu” patrol team stationed nearby gave the kidnappers a hot chase, prompting them to abandon their victim in their get away car opposite the Cross River State Ministry of information and fled to the adjacent Spar shopping Mall where they mixed with genuine shoppers.

But…