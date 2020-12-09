President Buhari sacks NDE Director General, Ladan Argungu

President Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

Dr Argungu was relieved of his appointment in a memo released last week Friday, December 4, 2020. According to the memo, the sack took effect from Monday, December 7.

A statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says President Buhari has directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, to appoint an Acting Director-General from the senior directors of the agency to replace Argungu in the meantime.