Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘have the courage’ to overturn Biden’s election victory

US President, Donald Trump has called on the U.S. Supreme Court and legislatures in some battleground states to “have the courage” to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s November 3 electoral victory.

Speaking at a White House event on Tuesday night, December 8, Trump insisted he won the election and claimed Biden was only crowned the victor because of “terrible” voter fraud.

“Let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage — whether it’s legislatures or a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court — let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Trump said.

“If somebody has the courage, I know who the next administration will be.”

Trump has privately pressured governors and legislators in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to undo Biden’s electoral wins.

His campaign also wants to take the electoral challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court, but these new remarks…