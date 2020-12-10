Abdurasheed Maina collapses in court (photos/video)

Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, collapsed in the dock during the resumed hearing in his N2bn money laundering trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday morning, December 10.

Today’s sitting was scheduled for the hearing of his no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses earlier on Wednesday December 9.

His lawyer, Anayo Adibe, was briefing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, that his team had yet to receive the records of proceedings requested from the court’s registry when Maina suddenly slumped.

Prison officials immediately rushed towards him to resuscitate him and get him proper medical care.

Watch a video of him being attended to after he slumped below…