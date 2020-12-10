Cassie announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Alex Fine as she debuts her baby bump in stunning images (Photos/Video)

Singer, Cassie has announced she and her husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child. 

 

In a cute video she shared on Instagram, the couple’s daughter Frankie Stone Fine, one, can be seen smiling as Cassie gets an ultrasound with a growing baby bump on display.

 

 

She wrote in her caption: ‘Coming soon.’

 

A few moment later, the singer, 34, shared images of herself showcasing her growing baby bump with the caption: ‘Can’t wait to meet you.’ 

 

The couple, who tied the knot in Malibu last year, welcomed their first child in December 2019.

