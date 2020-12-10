FG directs COVID19 isolation centers to prepare for reopening





Following the recent increase in the number of COVID19 cases in Nigeria, the Federal government has asked COVID19 treatment centers across the country to prepare for reopening.

The centers were closed after a reduction in the number of cases were reported. The number of confirmed cases has risen in the last few days. On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 550 cases, the highest in recent times.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced this while speaking at the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10.

“We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed covid19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times. This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic. Last week, we recorded 1843 against 1,235 two weeks before that and 1,126 the week before that,” he said. In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure…





