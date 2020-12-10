LeBron James named TIME’s 2020 Athlete of the Year

NBA superstar, LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has been named the 2020 TIME Athlete of the Year.

LeBron’s latest achievement was announced on NBC’s TODAY by Al Roker.

“This year he was really influential off the court as well, responsible for getting out the vote, converting arenas into polling stations and he really leaned into his activism, making athletes all around the world feel safe to speak about issues,” Roker said.

TIME also elaborated on why James was their top pick in a lengthy post online.

“After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it,” TIME wrote.

“And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both. Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall. By staying, James increased his leverage and influence,…