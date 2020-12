Reno Omokri said on Instagram that his wife is far more beautiful than actress Genevieve Nnaji.

He said this while responding to a follower who told him he’s definitely crushing on Genevieve after he shared a photo he took with her.

Reno responded: “My wife is by far more beautiful than Genevieve. I am like Abraham. Yes, I may be a pastor. However, I shine my eye well well, before marrying my beauty queen of a wife.”