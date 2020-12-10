Nigerian man arrested with six fake UN passports in Pakistan

A Nigerian national holding six fake passports of the United Nations has been arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Wednesday, December 9.

The Nigerian man had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days ago and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and ID.

During the verification process, the embassy found the documents were counterfeit. Taking swift action on the information provided by the Turkish embassy, the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing apprehended the Nigerian citizen.

The FIA, on the suspect’s identification, conducted raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs.

His accomplice, Pakistani national agent, Afzal Chaudhry was also arrested by the FIA.

The FIA officials said their mobile phones have been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.