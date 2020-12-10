Teen girl who recorded George Floyd’s final moments receives an award for her bravery

Darnella Frazier, the 17 year old girl who pulled out her cell phone and hit record on May 25 during the police killing of George Floyd, has been given an award for her bravery.

Darnella had gone out to the store with her younger cousin that day when she saw a man handcuffed and face down on the ground. She captured former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, in what turned out to be Floyd’s final moments.

She shared the video on social media and it went viral, sparking change in her local community, leading to the firing of the four officers involved, a ban on police chokeholds, a federal investigation, and a global protest against police brutality and racism worldwide.

Frazier was honored for her bravery on Tuesday December 8, by PEN America, an organization that promotes free expression. She received the organization’s courage award.

“With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts,…