US President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter under investigation over his taxes and China links

The US Justice Department is reportedly investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, the son of US president-elect Joe Biden.

A person familiar with the matter has told the Associated Press that the investigation includes scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions.

The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he learned about the investigation for the first time the previous day.

He said in a statement, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden…