Access Bank ‘W’ Initiative creates opportunity for conversation on gender-based violence, hosts virtual webinar

In response to the rising cases of gender-based violence in Nigeria and across the world, Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative in partnership with the Nigerian Governors Wives against Gender-Based Violence (NGWA-GBV), recently organised a virtual webinar themed ‘Tackling the menace of gender-based violence in our society’.

The webinar featured notable guest speakers such as; Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the First Lady of Ekiti State; Dr Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State; Mrs Bola Tinubu, the Founder, Cece Yara Foundation and Dr Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, the Founder, Women at Risk Foundation(WARIF).

Despite the increased awareness and violence prevention programs in low-resource settings, social norms and beliefs still pose a major challenge to ending gender-based violence in the society. In line with the vision of the ‘W’ Initiative to create a society where sexual and gender-based violence is eradicated, the conversation focused on the meaning and types of gender-based…