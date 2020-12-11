Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences

Benue State First Lady, Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom led a walk through the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to create awareness against gender-based violence in the state.

She led the walk on Thursday, Dec 10, as part of activities to mark the closing ceremony of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

The march ended at a hotel where a dissemination meeting was held.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Mrs Ortom warned that the people must not take the end of the 16 Days of Activism period as the end of the fight against gender-based violence.

She added: “This is rather the time to build on the observations and experiences of the period in order to be more determined and committed to ending GBV in Benue State.”

This comes days after Dr. Eunice and her husband, Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State, reconciled domestic violence victim, Dr. Ifeyinwa Angbo with her abusive husband, Pius Angbo.