Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Coronavirus, halts ‘Ellen Show’ production

American talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday December 10 announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular talk show host shared the news from her verified Twitter account. The tweet read;

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The shutdown comes as “Ellen” ratings were on a roll thanks to the show’s annual “12 Days of Giveaways” series. The show hit its highest rating since May during the week ending November 29.

Season 18 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered on September 21 after months of controversy involving an internal investigation after allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and other workplace problems.

After claims from former employees that…