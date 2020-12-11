Governor Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10.

The State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday December 11, said the Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings,” the Commissioner said.

“This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.” he added.