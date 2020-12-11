ICC to investigate Nigeria’s security agencies over ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a preliminary determination to investigate Nigerian security forces over allegations of “crimes against humanity” and “war crimes”.

The ICC Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, today, Dec 11, released a statement on the conclusion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Nigeria.

The statement begins: “Today, I announce the conclusion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Nigeria.”

This is coming on the heels of allegations of human rights abuses by the country’s security forces in the north-east and other parts of Nigeria.

Fatou Bensouda continued: “As I stated last year at the annual Assembly of States Parties, before I end my term as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (‘ICC’ or the ‘Court’), I intend to reach determinations on all files that have been under preliminary examination under my tenure, as far as I am able.

“In that statement, I also indicated the…