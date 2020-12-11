Kogi government declares December 11 work free day

The Kogi state government has declared Friday 11th December 2020 as a work-free day.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said the directive was given to enable civil servants to exercise their right to vote and participate in the political determination of how their Local Government Areas are governed.

Fanwo who stated that the directive is a confirmation of the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to deepening democratic practice and tenets, added that they have charged the State Independent Electoral Commission to ensure free, fair, and credible poll.

The statement read;