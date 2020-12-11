Lagos police recover Ogun house of assembly stolen mace

The Ogun State House of Assembly mace which was carted away by suspected hoodlums has been recovered by the Lagos state police command.

The mace was recovered in Abule Ado area of Lagos state at about 8.30am on Friday December 11. It was reportedly thrown out from a Toyota Siena Space Wagon.

The mace has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.

A statement from the Lagos police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi read;