May God punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reacted to the killing of at least 16 travellers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Wednesday December 9.
In a statement released by his spokesperson Abba Anwar, Ganduje expressed shock and commiserated with the families of the deceased. He also asked God to punish the perpetrators of the heinous act.
The statement read;
“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.
“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.
“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the…
Source: Linda Ikeji