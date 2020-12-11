Nigeria end 2020 calendar year as 5th best team in Africa  

France and Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann on Thursday, December 10, ended his business affiliation and endorsements with Mobile Phone giants, Huawei, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the Chinese owned company has contributed to the repression of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs.

There are new media reports that Huawei has tested facial recognition software intended to detect Uighurs and report them directly to the chinese government.

And following the reports, Griezmann, a global brand ambassador for Huawei, who has appeared in advertisements promoting the company’s smartphones, has terminated his contract urging the company to deny or confirm the reports.

“Following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” Griezmann said in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 10.



“I…