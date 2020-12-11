Nigeria records 675 new cases of COVID19

On Thursday, December 10, Nigeria recorded 675 new cases of #COVID19.

Statistics released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC shows that FCT recorded 183 new cases.

Lagos recorded 128 while Kaduna reported 85.

Other states with new cases include Kwara-57, Katsina-50, Plateau-42, Rivers-39, Kano-33, Ondo-21, Ogun-17, Bauchi-10, Sokoto-5, Edo-2, Ekiti-1, Bayelsa-1 and Delta-1.

Nigeria now has 71,344 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 65,474 patients have been discharged while 1,190 deaths have been recorded so far.

See a breakdown of the number of cases in each state below