Security: Nigeria is better than what we were seven years ago

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, says with regards to security, Nigeria is better than it was seven years ago.
The Minister said this when he appeared on Channels TV on Thursday, December 10. He said the Buhari administration has subdued Boko Haram, and urged Nigerians to appreciate the government’s effort.
“The problem of this country is that we always forget too soon. Look in 2015 backwards, 2014, 2013; if you remember the situation in this country. In Kano, 200 people were massacred in the mosque. The Emir of Kano was also attacked. The road from Kano to Kaduna and Abuja were impassable. We had over 20 roadblocks from Kaduna to Abuja. It takes you almost 15 hours to reach where you are coming from. Even in Abuja, there were bombings. Everywhere in Nigeria in those years, you find that there were commotions, no security, people can’t even move.
When this government came, you know what we did. In Borno state, about 20 local governments were under capture by Boko…
Source: Linda Ikeji